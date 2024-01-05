Maiden Holdings Ltd (MHLD): A Technical Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Maiden Holdings Ltd (MHLD) is $2.00, which is -$0.05 below the current market price. The public float for MHLD is 75.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MHLD on January 05, 2024 was 148.06K shares.

MHLD) stock’s latest price update

Maiden Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: MHLD)’s stock price has dropped by -7.45 in relation to previous closing price of 2.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-05-02 that PEMBROKE, Bermuda–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (“Maiden”) (NASDAQ: MHLD) announced it plans to release its first quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Maiden’s results will be released by posting the news release to its web site and providing public notice of the availability of the earnings release. About Maiden Holdings, Ltd. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based holding company formed in 2007. Maiden creates shareholder value by activel.

MHLD’s Market Performance

MHLD’s stock has fallen by -11.64% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.06% and a quarterly rise of 29.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.99% for Maiden Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.05% for MHLD’s stock, with a 4.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MHLD Trading at 5.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MHLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares sank -0.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MHLD fell by -11.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.33. In addition, Maiden Holdings Ltd saw -10.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MHLD starting from NEUBERGER YEHUDA, who sale 277,000 shares at the price of $2.29 back on Dec 31. After this action, NEUBERGER YEHUDA now owns 0 shares of Maiden Holdings Ltd, valued at $634,330 using the latest closing price.

Thomas Keith A, the Director of Maiden Holdings Ltd, sale 26,315 shares at $1.90 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Thomas Keith A is holding 73,839 shares at $49,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MHLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.86 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Maiden Holdings Ltd stands at -92.84. The total capital return value is set at -8.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.23. Equity return is now at value -23.36, with -4.59 for asset returns.

Based on Maiden Holdings Ltd (MHLD), the company’s capital structure generated 89.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.34. Total debt to assets is 13.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Maiden Holdings Ltd (MHLD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.