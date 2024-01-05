Magna International Inc. (MGA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.13 in relation to its previous close of 55.74. However, the company has experienced a -6.37% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-15 that My interest rate on my line of credit was around 3%. As interest rates are likely to hit a plateau soon, chances are that it’s a good thing to be invested in tech stocks. Home Depot reported declining numbers as revenue was down 3% and EPS was down 10%, but it was in line with management’s expectations.

Is It Worth Investing in Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) is above average at 15.42x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.72.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Magna International Inc. (MGA) is $89.21, which is $9.54 above the current market price. The public float for MGA is 267.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MGA on January 05, 2024 was 1.12M shares.

MGA’s Market Performance

The stock of Magna International Inc. (MGA) has seen a -6.37% decrease in the past week, with a -0.41% drop in the past month, and a 6.06% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for MGA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.34% for MGA’s stock, with a 1.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MGA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MGA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $58 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

MGA Trading at 2.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +2.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGA fell by -6.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.20. In addition, Magna International Inc. saw -5.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.09 for the present operating margin

+8.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magna International Inc. stands at +1.56. The total capital return value is set at 8.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.70. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 3.55 for asset returns.

Based on Magna International Inc. (MGA), the company’s capital structure generated 46.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.69. Total debt to assets is 18.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Magna International Inc. (MGA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.