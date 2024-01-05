Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV) is above average at 61.49x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.30.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) is $111.17, which is $22.13 above the current market price. The public float for LYV is 143.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LYV on January 05, 2024 was 2.01M shares.

The stock of Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV) has decreased by -0.36 when compared to last closing price of 89.36.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-29 that Live Nation (LYV) emphasizes expanding its concert platform to attract more shows and fans in current and new markets.

LYV’s Market Performance

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) has experienced a -4.24% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.84% rise in the past month, and a 5.86% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.44% for LYV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.09% for LYV’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LYV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LYV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $110 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LYV Trading at 2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +9.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYV fell by -4.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.41. In addition, Live Nation Entertainment Inc saw -4.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYV starting from Berchtold Joe, who sale 119,100 shares at the price of $92.91 back on Dec 15. After this action, Berchtold Joe now owns 442,107 shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc, valued at $11,065,778 using the latest closing price.

Berchtold Joe, the President & CFO of Live Nation Entertainment Inc, sale 119,100 shares at $92.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Berchtold Joe is holding 442,107 shares at $11,057,233 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.20 for the present operating margin

+23.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Live Nation Entertainment Inc stands at +0.89. The total capital return value is set at 8.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.34. Equity return is now at value 474.88, with 2.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.