Lindsay Corporation (LNN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.97x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Lindsay Corporation (LNN) by analysts is $136.50, which is $5.26 above the current market price. The public float for LNN is 10.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.82% of that float. On January 05, 2024, the average trading volume of LNN was 101.96K shares.

LNN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) has jumped by 6.88 compared to previous close of 122.79. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-04 that Although the revenue and EPS for Lindsay (LNN) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended November 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

LNN’s Market Performance

Lindsay Corporation (LNN) has experienced a 0.06% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.60% rise in the past month, and a 14.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.62% for LNN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.86% for LNN’s stock, with a 5.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNN stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for LNN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LNN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $150 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LNN Trading at 4.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares surge +9.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNN rose by +0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.16. In addition, Lindsay Corporation saw 1.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNN starting from Di Si Pablo, who purchase 110 shares at the price of $129.77 back on Aug 07. After this action, Di Si Pablo now owns 1,919 shares of Lindsay Corporation, valued at $14,275 using the latest closing price.

Marion James Scott, the President – Infrastructure of Lindsay Corporation, sale 413 shares at $132.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Marion James Scott is holding 5,885 shares at $54,607 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.16 for the present operating margin

+31.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lindsay Corporation stands at +10.74. The total capital return value is set at 18.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.96. Equity return is now at value 15.87, with 9.40 for asset returns.

Based on Lindsay Corporation (LNN), the company’s capital structure generated 29.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.00. Total debt to assets is 18.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lindsay Corporation (LNN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.