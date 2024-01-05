Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE: LBRT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.59 in relation to its previous close of 18.52. However, the company has experienced a -2.96% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-28 that SUN, CAPL, LBRT, SLB and NINE are five energy stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider for 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE: LBRT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE: LBRT) is 5.24x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LBRT is 1.88. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) is $23.75, which is $5.71 above the current market price. The public float for LBRT is 162.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.74% of that float. On January 05, 2024, LBRT’s average trading volume was 2.73M shares.

LBRT’s Market Performance

LBRT stock saw a decrease of -2.96% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.21% and a quarterly a decrease of 8.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.13% for Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.35% for LBRT stock, with a simple moving average of 12.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBRT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LBRT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LBRT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $17 based on the research report published on April 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LBRT Trading at -5.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares sank -4.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBRT fell by -2.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.24. In addition, Liberty Energy Inc saw -0.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBRT starting from Wright Christopher A, who sale 2,100 shares at the price of $19.04 back on Dec 20. After this action, Wright Christopher A now owns 2,839,760 shares of Liberty Energy Inc, valued at $39,984 using the latest closing price.

Wright Christopher A, the Chairman of the Board & CEO of Liberty Energy Inc, sale 1,385 shares at $17.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Wright Christopher A is holding 2,841,860 shares at $24,584 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.39 for the present operating margin

+16.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Energy Inc stands at +9.63. The total capital return value is set at 30.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.82. Equity return is now at value 38.63, with 21.97 for asset returns.

Based on Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT), the company’s capital structure generated 23.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.92. Total debt to assets is 13.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.