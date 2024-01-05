Lennar Corp. (LEN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Lennar Corp. (NYSE: LEN) has dropped by -0.41 compared to previous close of 145.66. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-04 that A resilient housing market makes investment in homebuilding stocks more profitable. Let us analyze which is a better pick?

Is It Worth Investing in Lennar Corp. (NYSE: LEN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lennar Corp. (NYSE: LEN) is above average at 10.54x. The 36-month beta value for LEN is also noteworthy at 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LEN is $159.83, which is $14.76 above than the current price. The public float for LEN is 244.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.17% of that float. The average trading volume of LEN on January 05, 2024 was 1.98M shares.

LEN’s Market Performance

The stock of Lennar Corp. (LEN) has seen a -2.83% decrease in the past week, with a 10.31% rise in the past month, and a 33.13% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for LEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.03% for LEN’s stock, with a 21.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LEN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LEN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $117 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LEN Trading at 11.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +9.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEN fell by -2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $145.69. In addition, Lennar Corp. saw -2.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEN starting from BESSETTE DIANE J, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $147.73 back on Dec 26. After this action, BESSETTE DIANE J now owns 260,556 shares of Lennar Corp., valued at $1,477,300 using the latest closing price.

SUSTANA MARK, the VP/General Counsel/Secretary of Lennar Corp., sale 37,304 shares at $146.38 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that SUSTANA MARK is holding 18,694 shares at $5,460,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.89 for the present operating margin

+23.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lennar Corp. stands at +11.50. The total capital return value is set at 18.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.68. Equity return is now at value 15.41, with 10.11 for asset returns.

Based on Lennar Corp. (LEN), the company’s capital structure generated 10.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.58. Total debt to assets is 7.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.12.

Conclusion

In summary, Lennar Corp. (LEN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.