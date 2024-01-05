Lemonade Inc (LMND) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The public float for LMND is 49.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 33.67% of that float. On January 05, 2024, the average trading volume of LMND was 1.97M shares.

Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.40 in comparison to its previous close of 16.22, however, the company has experienced a -2.58% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-04 that Block recently released a slate of new AI tools for its seller’s business. Lemonade maintains that it has an edge over legacy insurers, but it’s taking time to prove it to investors.

LMND’s Market Performance

LMND’s stock has fallen by -2.58% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.39% and a quarterly rise of 42.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.50% for Lemonade Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.65% for LMND’s stock, with a 7.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LMND Trading at 3.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, as shares sank -5.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMND fell by -2.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.38. In addition, Lemonade Inc saw 2.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMND starting from Peters John Sheldon, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Jul 17. After this action, Peters John Sheldon now owns 47,784 shares of Lemonade Inc, valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

BIXBY TIMOTHY E, the Chief Financial Officer of Lemonade Inc, sale 1,474 shares at $18.26 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that BIXBY TIMOTHY E is holding 268,581 shares at $26,915 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-148.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lemonade Inc stands at -154.62. The total capital return value is set at -30.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.29. Equity return is now at value -31.61, with -19.12 for asset returns.

Based on Lemonade Inc (LMND), the company’s capital structure generated 4.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.90. Total debt to assets is 2.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lemonade Inc (LMND) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.