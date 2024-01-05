Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LEGN is -0.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LEGN is 180.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.95% of that float. On January 05, 2024, LEGN’s average trading volume was 847.21K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

LEGN) stock’s latest price update

Legend Biotech Corp ADR (NASDAQ: LEGN)’s stock price has decreased by -2.38 compared to its previous closing price of 57.93. However, the company has seen a -3.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-29 that The FDA has undertaken an investigation of T-cell malignancies in patients undergoing CAR T-cell therapy treatment. Therapies from NVS, BMY and GILD are under the spotlight.

LEGN’s Market Performance

Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN) has seen a -3.66% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.74% decline in the past month and a -11.46% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.65% for LEGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.37% for LEGN’s stock, with a -12.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LEGN Trading at -9.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares sank -9.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEGN fell by -3.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.11. In addition, Legend Biotech Corp ADR saw -6.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LEGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-391.48 for the present operating margin

+28.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Legend Biotech Corp ADR stands at -381.48. The total capital return value is set at -47.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.66.

Based on Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN), the company’s capital structure generated 38.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.66. Total debt to assets is 21.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 83.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.