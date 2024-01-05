KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (KWE) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for KWE is 3.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.14% of that float. The average trading volume for KWE on January 05, 2024 was 34.79K shares.

KWE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: KWE) has jumped by 15.45 compared to previous close of 1.10. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 31.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KWE’s Market Performance

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (KWE) has seen a 31.09% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 27.00% gain in the past month and a -18.33% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.23% for KWE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 40.84% for KWE’s stock, with a -37.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KWE Trading at 19.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KWE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.26%, as shares surge +22.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KWE rose by +31.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9132. In addition, KWESST Micro Systems Inc. saw 41.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KWE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1398.62 for the present operating margin

-19.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for KWESST Micro Systems Inc. stands at -1458.08. The total capital return value is set at -251.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -366.88. Equity return is now at value -394.92, with -103.69 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (KWE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.