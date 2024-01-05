Kronos Bio Inc (KRON) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for KRON is 37.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.45% of that float. The average trading volume for KRON on January 05, 2024 was 278.29K shares.

KRON) stock’s latest price update

Kronos Bio Inc (NASDAQ: KRON) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.04 compared to its previous closing price of 1.12. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-04 that SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced that Jorge DiMartino M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and executive vice president of clinical development, and Charles Lin, Ph.D., senior vice president of TRN mapping will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Precision Oncology Virtual Conference on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

KRON’s Market Performance

Kronos Bio Inc (KRON) has experienced a -4.72% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.54% rise in the past month, and a -3.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.38% for KRON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.73% for KRON’s stock, with a -15.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRON stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for KRON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KRON in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $12 based on the research report published on September 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

KRON Trading at 9.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.26%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRON fell by -4.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2835. In addition, Kronos Bio Inc saw -3.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRON starting from DiMartino Jorge, who sale 17,367 shares at the price of $1.30 back on Dec 12. After this action, DiMartino Jorge now owns 327,255 shares of Kronos Bio Inc, valued at $22,664 using the latest closing price.

Dinsmore Christopher, the Chief Scientific Officer of Kronos Bio Inc, sale 10,032 shares at $1.30 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Dinsmore Christopher is holding 268,335 shares at $13,092 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRON

The total capital return value is set at -41.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.99. Equity return is now at value -53.39, with -42.88 for asset returns.

Based on Kronos Bio Inc (KRON), the company’s capital structure generated 12.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.28. Total debt to assets is 10.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -35.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kronos Bio Inc (KRON) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.