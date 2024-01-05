Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.45 in relation to its previous close of 55.77. However, the company has experienced a -4.57% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-21 that The Zacks Industry Rank for the Transportation-Truck industry paints a dull picture mainly due to the slowdown in freight demand. We believe that stocks like ODFL, KNX and ARCB are better positioned to escape industry challenges.

Is It Worth Investing in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) Right Now?

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for KNX is at 1.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KNX is $61.50, which is $5.98 above the current market price. The public float for KNX is 156.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.62% of that float. The average trading volume for KNX on January 05, 2024 was 2.08M shares.

KNX’s Market Performance

KNX’s stock has seen a -4.57% decrease for the week, with a -2.61% drop in the past month and a 13.82% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.21% for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.18% for KNX stock, with a simple moving average of 1.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNX stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for KNX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KNX in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $61 based on the research report published on November 29, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

KNX Trading at 3.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares sank -1.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNX fell by -4.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.30. In addition, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc saw -3.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNX starting from Harrington Timothy Sean, who sale 1,200 shares at the price of $52.00 back on Nov 17. After this action, Harrington Timothy Sean now owns 5,278 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, valued at $62,400 using the latest closing price.

Fitzsimmons James L, the EVP – Operations of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, sale 2,664 shares at $53.73 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Fitzsimmons James L is holding 4,632 shares at $143,144 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.46 for the present operating margin

+18.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc stands at +10.38. The total capital return value is set at 11.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.24. Equity return is now at value 5.41, with 3.19 for asset returns.

Based on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX), the company’s capital structure generated 24.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.39. Total debt to assets is 15.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.