Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is above average at 127.51x. The 36-month beta value for KRG is also noteworthy at 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KRG is $25.56, which is $3.31 above than the current price. The public float for KRG is 217.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.83% of that float. The average trading volume of KRG on January 05, 2024 was 1.95M shares.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.89 in relation to its previous close of 22.45. However, the company has experienced a -3.43% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-28 that Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, KRG’s 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a “golden cross.

KRG’s Market Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) has experienced a -3.43% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.20% drop in the past month, and a 7.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for KRG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.86% for KRG stock, with a simple moving average of 3.68% for the last 200 days.

KRG Trading at 2.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares sank -1.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRG fell by -3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.66. In addition, Kite Realty Group Trust saw -2.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRG starting from Grimes Steven P, who sale 21,500 shares at the price of $23.70 back on Dec 14. After this action, Grimes Steven P now owns 763,314 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust, valued at $509,550 using the latest closing price.

Kite John A, the Chairman & CEO of Kite Realty Group Trust, sale 60,000 shares at $21.91 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Kite John A is holding 104,121 shares at $1,314,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.10 for the present operating margin

+15.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kite Realty Group Trust stands at -1.56. The total capital return value is set at 0.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.18. Equity return is now at value 1.02, with 0.53 for asset returns.

Based on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG), the company’s capital structure generated 86.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.44. Total debt to assets is 44.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In summary, Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.