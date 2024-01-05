JOANN Inc (JOAN) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of JOANN Inc (JOAN) has seen a -8.44% decrease in the past week, with a -47.31% drop in the past month, and a -22.52% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.82% for JOAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.49% for JOAN’s stock, with a -56.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in JOANN Inc (NASDAQ: JOAN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JOAN is 0.92. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for JOAN is 11.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 22.47% of that float. On January 05, 2024, JOAN’s average trading volume was 256.77K shares.

JOAN) stock’s latest price update

JOANN Inc (NASDAQ: JOAN)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.84 in comparison to its previous close of 0.50, however, the company has experienced a -8.44% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-04 that JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN ) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call December 4, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Christopher DiTullio – Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Scott Sekella – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Rob Will – Executive Vice President and Merchandising Officer Conference Call Participants Laura Champine – Loop Capital Markets Peter Keith – Piper Sandler Cristina Fernández – Telsey Advisory Group David Lantz – Wells Fargo Steven Forbes – Guggenheim Securities Operator Hello, and welcome to the JOANN Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

Analysts’ Opinion of JOAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JOAN stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for JOAN by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for JOAN in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $1 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

JOAN Trading at -15.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.46%, as shares sank -16.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOAN fell by -8.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5375. In addition, JOANN Inc saw 5.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JOAN starting from Thibault Joseph, who sale 161 shares at the price of $1.18 back on Jul 14. After this action, Thibault Joseph now owns 46,264 shares of JOANN Inc, valued at $190 using the latest closing price.

Hays Marybeth, the Director of JOANN Inc, purchase 22,300 shares at $1.13 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Hays Marybeth is holding 44,664 shares at $25,199 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JOAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.07 for the present operating margin

+43.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for JOANN Inc stands at -9.05. The total capital return value is set at -6.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.11. Equity return is now at value -2482.49, with -10.05 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of JOANN Inc (JOAN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.