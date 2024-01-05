J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) has seen a 2.82% increase in the past week, with a 14.42% gain in the past month, and a 6.91% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for SJM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.87% for SJM stock, with a simple moving average of -6.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SJM is 0.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SJM is $125.85, which is -$2.79 below the current price. The public float for SJM is 103.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SJM on January 05, 2024 was 1.44M shares.

SJM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) has plunged by -0.89 when compared to previous closing price of 129.79, but the company has seen a 2.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-04 that Smucker (SJM) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Analysts’ Opinion of SJM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SJM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SJM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SJM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $140 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SJM Trading at 10.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SJM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +10.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SJM rose by +2.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.47. In addition, J.M. Smucker Co. saw 1.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SJM starting from Marshall Tucker H, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $124.53 back on Dec 15. After this action, Marshall Tucker H now owns 10,126 shares of J.M. Smucker Co., valued at $186,795 using the latest closing price.

AMIN TARANG, the Director of J.M. Smucker Co., purchase 1,000 shares at $125.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that AMIN TARANG is holding 1,000 shares at $125,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SJM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.46 for the present operating margin

+30.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for J.M. Smucker Co. stands at -1.07. The total capital return value is set at 9.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.75. Equity return is now at value -0.17, with -0.08 for asset returns.

Based on J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM), the company’s capital structure generated 60.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.79. Total debt to assets is 29.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.