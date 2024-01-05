Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) has gone down by -3.92% for the week, with a 5.72% rise in the past month and a -14.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.96% for INBS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.33% for INBS’s stock, with a -80.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: INBS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INBS is 4.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for INBS is 8.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.42% of that float. On January 05, 2024, INBS’s average trading volume was 8.12M shares.

INBS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: INBS) has increased by 11.19 when compared to last closing price of 0.30.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-29 that NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) (“INBS” or the “Company”), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced that it will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on December 7, 2023. The Company will provide insight into the Company’s unique proprietary Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System, among other topics.

INBS Trading at 4.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.25%, as shares sank -0.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INBS fell by -4.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3131. In addition, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc saw -1.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INBS starting from Simeonidis Harry, who purchase 50 shares at the price of $1.85 back on Sep 01. After this action, Simeonidis Harry now owns 4,180 shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, valued at $92 using the latest closing price.

Simeonidis Harry, the CEO of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, purchase 100 shares at $1.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Simeonidis Harry is holding 4,130 shares at $192 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-729.92 for the present operating margin

-50.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc stands at -845.89. The total capital return value is set at -158.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -190.14. Equity return is now at value -357.06, with -125.65 for asset returns.

Based on Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS), the company’s capital structure generated 35.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.01. Total debt to assets is 12.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.