Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (IINN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ: IINN)’s stock price has decreased by -7.82 compared to its previous closing price of 1.00. However, the company has seen a -20.69% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that According to Inspira (IINN), the integration of its technology to oxygenate blood combined with Ennocure’s infection prevention solutions is likely to help improve patient outcomes in ICUs.

Is It Worth Investing in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ: IINN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for IINN is also noteworthy at 1.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for IINN is 10.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.04% of that float. The average trading volume of IINN on January 05, 2024 was 685.41K shares.

IINN’s Market Performance

The stock of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (IINN) has seen a -20.69% decrease in the past week, with a -15.98% drop in the past month, and a -33.81% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.58% for IINN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.67% for IINN stock, with a simple moving average of -30.46% for the last 200 days.

IINN Trading at -19.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IINN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.56%, as shares sank -13.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IINN fell by -20.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0587. In addition, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd saw -13.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IINN

The total capital return value is set at -74.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.87. Equity return is now at value -113.45, with -86.30 for asset returns.

Based on Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (IINN), the company’s capital structure generated 14.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.45. Total debt to assets is 11.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.69.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.02.

Conclusion

In summary, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (IINN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.