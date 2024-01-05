Inogen Inc (INGN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ: INGN)’s stock price has gone rise by 13.31 in comparison to its previous close of 5.26, however, the company has experienced a 5.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-02 that Inogen’s (INGN) potential in the POC space and a strong product portfolio raise optimism about the stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ: INGN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INGN is 1.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Inogen Inc (INGN) is $6.50, which is $1.04 above the current market price. The public float for INGN is 22.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.08% of that float. On January 05, 2024, INGN’s average trading volume was 324.15K shares.

INGN’s Market Performance

INGN stock saw an increase of 5.49% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 17.09% and a quarterly increase of 23.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.97% for Inogen Inc (INGN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.94% for INGN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -27.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INGN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for INGN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INGN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

INGN Trading at 9.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.75%, as shares surge +22.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INGN rose by +7.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.79. In addition, Inogen Inc saw 8.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.52 for the present operating margin

+43.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inogen Inc stands at -22.21. The total capital return value is set at -4.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.58. Equity return is now at value -45.58, with -32.59 for asset returns.

Based on Inogen Inc (INGN), the company’s capital structure generated 7.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.26. Total debt to assets is 5.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Inogen Inc (INGN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.