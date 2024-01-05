Innovative Eyewear Inc (LUCY) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for LUCY is 8.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.22% of that float. The average trading volume for LUCY on January 05, 2024 was 203.06K shares.

The stock price of Innovative Eyewear Inc (NASDAQ: LUCY) has jumped by 4.48 compared to previous close of 0.45. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-03 that Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Konrad Dabrowski to Present at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 12th, 2023 Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Konrad Dabrowski to Present at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 12th, 2023

LUCY’s Market Performance

Innovative Eyewear Inc (LUCY) has seen a 7.13% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.85% decline in the past month and a -3.12% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.62% for LUCY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.67% for LUCY’s stock, with a -58.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LUCY Trading at 7.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.78%, as shares sank -2.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUCY rose by +5.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4447. In addition, Innovative Eyewear Inc saw 10.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LUCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-845.22 for the present operating margin

-8.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innovative Eyewear Inc stands at -861.16. The total capital return value is set at -242.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -267.81. Equity return is now at value -93.04, with -84.56 for asset returns.

Based on Innovative Eyewear Inc (LUCY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Innovative Eyewear Inc (LUCY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.