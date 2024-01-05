IM Cannabis Corp (IMCC) Stock Observes -50.77% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of IM Cannabis Corp (IMCC) has seen a 5.18% increase in the past week, with a -12.67% drop in the past month, and a -44.92% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.22% for IMCC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.40% for IMCC’s stock, with a -50.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in IM Cannabis Corp (NASDAQ: IMCC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for IMCC is also noteworthy at 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for IMCC is 8.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.24% of that float. The average trading volume of IMCC on January 05, 2024 was 66.83K shares.

IMCC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of IM Cannabis Corp (NASDAQ: IMCC) has jumped by 10.16 compared to previous close of 0.32. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-12-07 that Even with the amount of progress the cannabis industry has seen investing in legal cannabis comes with big risks. As many know cannabis is now legal in more than 30 states in the US. This emerging industry has consistently generated over a billion in revenue. Not to mention it has employed many people who are looking for work. There seem to be more positives than negatives regarding legal cannabis so why is investing so risky?

Analysts’ Opinion of IMCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMCC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for IMCC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMCC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $8 based on the research report published on October 05, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

IMCC Trading at -15.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.84%, as shares sank -13.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMCC rose by +5.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3558. In addition, IM Cannabis Corp saw -0.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.02 for the present operating margin

+17.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for IM Cannabis Corp stands at -41.43. The total capital return value is set at -19.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.48. Equity return is now at value -40.01, with -16.20 for asset returns.

Based on IM Cannabis Corp (IMCC), the company’s capital structure generated 50.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.74. Total debt to assets is 19.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In summary, IM Cannabis Corp (IMCC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.