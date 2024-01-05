I-Mab ADR (IMAB) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for IMAB is 81.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.23% of that float. The average trading volume for IMAB on January 05, 2024 was 638.55K shares.

The stock of I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ: IMAB) has decreased by -8.23 when compared to last closing price of 2.31.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 31.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2023-09-22 that China-based biotech company I-Mab said on Friday that AbbVie has terminated a 2020 deal to co-develop and market I-Mab’s lead cancer drug candidate lemzoparlimab.

IMAB’s Market Performance

I-Mab ADR (IMAB) has seen a 31.68% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 38.56% gain in the past month and a 61.83% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.25% for IMAB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.36% for IMAB’s stock, with a -9.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMAB stocks, with Siebert Williams Shank repeating the rating for IMAB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMAB in the upcoming period, according to Siebert Williams Shank is $96 based on the research report published on December 09, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

IMAB Trading at 35.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.21%, as shares surge +41.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMAB rose by +31.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.66. In addition, I-Mab ADR saw 11.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMAB

The total capital return value is set at -50.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.68.

Based on I-Mab ADR (IMAB), the company’s capital structure generated 2.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.51. Total debt to assets is 1.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is -1.00 and the total asset turnover is -0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I-Mab ADR (IMAB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.