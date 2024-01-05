HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HUYA is 0.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HUYA is $29.29, which is $0.71 above the current price. The public float for HUYA is 87.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HUYA on January 05, 2024 was 1.66M shares.

HUYA) stock’s latest price update

HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE: HUYA)’s stock price has decreased by -1.67 compared to its previous closing price of 3.48. However, the company has seen a -3.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-27 that The S&P 500 index SPX has three days left this year to try for a fresh record high, which in theory, shouldn’t be so hard with a Santa Rally all but teed up.

HUYA’s Market Performance

HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) has experienced a -3.06% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.15% drop in the past month, and a 17.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.57% for HUYA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.95% for HUYA’s stock, with a 7.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUYA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HUYA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HUYA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $3 based on the research report published on April 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

HUYA Trading at -1.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares surge +0.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUYA fell by -1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.49. In addition, HUYA Inc ADR saw -6.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.47 for the present operating margin

+6.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for HUYA Inc ADR stands at -5.28. The total capital return value is set at -8.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.49. Equity return is now at value -3.95, with -3.33 for asset returns.

Based on HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.35. Total debt to assets is 0.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.