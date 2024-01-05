Howmet Aerospace Inc’s (HWM) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) has gone down by -2.68% for the week, with a -0.59% drop in the past month and a 15.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.45% for HWM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.43% for HWM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE: HWM) Right Now?

Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE: HWM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for HWM is 407.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HWM on January 05, 2024 was 2.37M shares.

HWM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE: HWM) has dropped by -0.30 compared to previous close of 52.76. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-01 that The U.S. economy in 2023 defied expectations with a strong performance, marked by low unemployment and robust job additions. While the outlook for 2024 suggests a soft landing with decreasing inflation, potential risks include geopolitical shocks, delayed interest rate cuts and shifts in consumer sentiment that could impact the economy’s trajectory.

Analysts’ Opinion of HWM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HWM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for HWM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HWM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $51 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

HWM Trading at 3.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HWM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares surge +0.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HWM fell by -2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.39. In addition, Howmet Aerospace Inc saw -2.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HWM starting from Marchuk Neil Edward, who sale 80,000 shares at the price of $50.06 back on Aug 09. After this action, Marchuk Neil Edward now owns 261,291 shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc, valued at $4,004,464 using the latest closing price.

Marchuk Neil Edward, the EVP, HR of Howmet Aerospace Inc, sale 57,000 shares at $43.61 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Marchuk Neil Edward is holding 286,751 shares at $2,485,576 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HWM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.26 for the present operating margin

+23.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Howmet Aerospace Inc stands at +8.28. The total capital return value is set at 13.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.99. Equity return is now at value 17.91, with 6.37 for asset returns.

Based on Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM), the company’s capital structure generated 118.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.29. Total debt to assets is 41.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.