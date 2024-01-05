Honda Motor ADR (HMC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Honda Motor ADR (NYSE: HMC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.31 in relation to its previous close of 30.60. However, the company has experienced a 1.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-28 that Honda’s recent lower revenue is offset by beneficial deals in the EV industry and R&D efforts in the growing EV sector. Expectations for 2024 include single-digit revenue increases and improved operating profit. Honda’s healthy balance sheet and declining debt, along with its electrification efforts, could drive demand for the stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Honda Motor ADR (NYSE: HMC) Right Now?

Honda Motor ADR (NYSE: HMC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.77x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.70. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Honda Motor ADR (HMC) by analysts is $1838.88, which is $6.21 above the current market price. The public float for HMC is 1.63B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.15% of that float. On January 05, 2024, the average trading volume of HMC was 1.09M shares.

HMC’s Market Performance

HMC’s stock has seen a 1.61% increase for the week, with a 2.45% rise in the past month and a -2.61% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.06% for Honda Motor ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.75% for HMC’s stock, with a 1.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HMC Trading at -0.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.72%, as shares surge +1.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMC rose by +1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.49. In addition, Honda Motor ADR saw 0.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.62 for the present operating margin

+18.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Honda Motor ADR stands at +3.85. The total capital return value is set at 4.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.12. Equity return is now at value 8.14, with 3.65 for asset returns.

Based on Honda Motor ADR (HMC), the company’s capital structure generated 71.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.64. Total debt to assets is 32.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

To sum up, Honda Motor ADR (HMC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.