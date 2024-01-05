HF Sinclair Corp. (DINO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

HF Sinclair Corp. (NYSE: DINO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.87 in relation to its previous close of 56.01. However, the company has experienced a -3.68% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-22 that DINO, XOM and FANG are three fundamentally and operationally strong energy companies that should enable you to live off dividends through sector volatility.

Is It Worth Investing in HF Sinclair Corp. (NYSE: DINO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for HF Sinclair Corp. (NYSE: DINO) is above average at 4.71x. The 36-month beta value for DINO is also noteworthy at 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DINO is 184.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.51% of that float. The average trading volume of DINO on January 05, 2024 was 1.95M shares.

DINO’s Market Performance

DINO’s stock has seen a -3.68% decrease for the week, with a 0.06% rise in the past month and a 4.11% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for HF Sinclair Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.30% for DINO’s stock, with a 7.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DINO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DINO stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for DINO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DINO in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $65 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

DINO Trading at -0.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DINO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +0.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DINO fell by -3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.12. In addition, HF Sinclair Corp. saw -2.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DINO starting from Agarwal Indira, who sale 4,339 shares at the price of $52.08 back on Dec 11. After this action, Agarwal Indira now owns 18,366 shares of HF Sinclair Corp., valued at $225,975 using the latest closing price.

LEE JAMES H, the Director of HF Sinclair Corp., sale 2,643 shares at $52.30 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that LEE JAMES H is holding 65,919 shares at $138,229 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DINO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.84 for the present operating margin

+11.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for HF Sinclair Corp. stands at +7.57. The total capital return value is set at 35.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.76. Equity return is now at value 23.56, with 11.95 for asset returns.

Based on HF Sinclair Corp. (DINO), the company’s capital structure generated 40.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.70. Total debt to assets is 20.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.68 and the total asset turnover is 2.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

In summary, HF Sinclair Corp. (DINO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.