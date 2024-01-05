HeartBeam Inc (BEAT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BEAT is -1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BEAT is 19.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BEAT on January 05, 2024 was 229.21K shares.

BEAT stock's latest price update

HeartBeam Inc (NASDAQ: BEAT)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.17 in comparison to its previous close of 2.40, however, the company has experienced a -3.96% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-31 that SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HeartBeam to Host Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call on Tuesday November 14, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

BEAT’s Market Performance

HeartBeam Inc (BEAT) has experienced a -3.96% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 48.30% rise in the past month, and a 9.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.06% for BEAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.05% for BEAT’s stock, with a 2.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BEAT Trading at 49.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.46%, as shares surge +50.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEAT fell by -3.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.70. In addition, HeartBeam Inc saw -7.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEAT starting from de Urioste George, who sale 5,500 shares at the price of $2.06 back on Sep 29. After this action, de Urioste George now owns 36,129 shares of HeartBeam Inc, valued at $11,330 using the latest closing price.

de Urioste George, the Director of HeartBeam Inc, sale 8,000 shares at $2.04 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that de Urioste George is holding 41,629 shares at $16,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEAT

The total capital return value is set at -165.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -164.24. Equity return is now at value -118.77, with -109.97 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HeartBeam Inc (BEAT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.