HashiCorp Inc (HCP) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, HCP stock has gone down by -11.14%, with a monthly decline of -9.86% and a quarterly plunge of -4.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.98% for HashiCorp Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.67% for HCP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -16.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ: HCP) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HCP is 106.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.00% of that float. On January 05, 2024, the average trading volume of HCP was 2.66M shares.

HCP) stock’s latest price update

HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ: HCP)’s stock price has dropped by -1.18 in relation to previous closing price of 22.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-02 that HashiCorp (HCP) has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, and belongs to a strong industry as well.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCP stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for HCP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HCP in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $27 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

HCP Trading at 0.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares sank -12.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCP fell by -11.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.92. In addition, HashiCorp Inc saw -7.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCP starting from Dadgar Armon, who sale 35,904 shares at the price of $22.90 back on Jan 02. After this action, Dadgar Armon now owns 1,517,548 shares of HashiCorp Inc, valued at $822,180 using the latest closing price.

Holmes Marc, the Chief Marketing Officer of HashiCorp Inc, sale 45,316 shares at $23.48 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Holmes Marc is holding 0 shares at $1,064,006 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.47 for the present operating margin

+80.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for HashiCorp Inc stands at -57.64. The total capital return value is set at -23.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.81. Equity return is now at value -17.37, with -13.28 for asset returns.

Based on HashiCorp Inc (HCP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.27. Total debt to assets is 0.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, HashiCorp Inc (HCP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.