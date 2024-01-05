Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HIG is at 0.86.

The public float for HIG is 299.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.50% of that float. The average trading volume for HIG on January 05, 2024 was 1.66M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

HIG) stock’s latest price update

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG)’s stock price has soared by 0.75 in relation to previous closing price of 81.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-02 that Better pricing, product redesigns, technological advancement, high inflation and rate rise are expected to aid multiline insurers like MET, AIG, HIG, MTG and CNO.

HIG’s Market Performance

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) has seen a 2.54% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.29% gain in the past month and a 16.88% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.24% for HIG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.73% for HIG’s stock, with a 13.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HIG Trading at 6.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.09%, as shares surge +3.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIG rose by +2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.97. In addition, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. saw 2.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIG starting from Swift Christopher, who sale 47,033 shares at the price of $80.41 back on Dec 18. After this action, Swift Christopher now owns 170,180 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., valued at $3,781,980 using the latest closing price.

Swift Christopher, the Chairman and CEO of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., sale 53,596 shares at $80.23 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Swift Christopher is holding 170,180 shares at $4,300,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIG

Equity return is now at value 17.44, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.