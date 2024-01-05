Greenbrier Cos., Inc. (GBX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Greenbrier Cos., Inc. (NYSE: GBX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GBX is 1.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GBX is $44.40, which is -$4.98 below the current price. The public float for GBX is 29.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GBX on January 05, 2024 was 281.13K shares.

GBX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Greenbrier Cos., Inc. (NYSE: GBX) has surged by 10.00 when compared to previous closing price of 44.34, but the company has seen a 8.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-01 that Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Greenbrier Companies (GBX) have what it takes?

GBX’s Market Performance

GBX’s stock has risen by 8.97% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 26.33% and a quarterly rise of 26.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.80% for Greenbrier Cos., Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.78% for GBX’s stock, with a 31.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GBX stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for GBX by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for GBX in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $50 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GBX Trading at 25.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.17% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +27.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBX rose by +8.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.01. In addition, Greenbrier Cos., Inc. saw 10.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBX starting from Ottensmeyer Patrick J, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $33.86 back on Oct 30. After this action, Ottensmeyer Patrick J now owns 12,466 shares of Greenbrier Cos., Inc., valued at $338,579 using the latest closing price.

BAKER MARTIN RAYMOND, the SVP & CLO and CCO of Greenbrier Cos., Inc., sale 7,203 shares at $33.82 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that BAKER MARTIN RAYMOND is holding 61,536 shares at $243,629 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.25 for the present operating margin

+11.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenbrier Cos., Inc. stands at +1.59. The total capital return value is set at 6.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.54. Equity return is now at value 4.94, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Greenbrier Cos., Inc. (GBX), the company’s capital structure generated 133.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.26. Total debt to assets is 42.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Greenbrier Cos., Inc. (GBX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.