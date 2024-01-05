Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The public float for GRCL is 71.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GRCL on January 05, 2024 was 964.68K shares.

GRCL) stock’s latest price update

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ: GRCL)’s stock price has plunge by -0.25relation to previous closing price of 10.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.46% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that Does Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. Sponsored ADR (GRCL) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

GRCL’s Market Performance

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL) has experienced a 1.46% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 98.33% rise in the past month, and a 273.15% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.87% for GRCL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 41.72% for GRCL stock, with a simple moving average of 173.17% for the last 200 days.

GRCL Trading at 84.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares surge +102.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +230.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRCL rose by +1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +396.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.36. In addition, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR saw 0.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRCL

The total capital return value is set at -34.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.87. Equity return is now at value -32.38, with -27.34 for asset returns.

Based on Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL), the company’s capital structure generated 13.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.74. Total debt to assets is 11.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.78.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.