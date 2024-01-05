Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU) has increased by 0.42 when compared to last closing price of 52.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Schaeffers Research reported 2023-12-28 that The shares of Alibaba Group Holding Inc Ltd (NYSE:BABA), JD.com Inc (NASDAQ:JD), and Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:FUTU) are all moving higher today, after overseas traders invested heavily in Chinese stocks due to policy expectations and low valuation.

Is It Worth Investing in Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU) is 13.19x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FUTU is 0.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) is $550.00, which is $18.05 above the current market price. The public float for FUTU is 87.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.59% of that float. On January 05, 2024, FUTU’s average trading volume was 1.85M shares.

FUTU’s Market Performance

The stock of Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) has seen a 0.77% increase in the past week, with a -0.66% drop in the past month, and a -3.86% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.30% for FUTU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.52% for FUTU’s stock, with a 3.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FUTU Trading at -6.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares sank -0.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUTU rose by +0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.62. In addition, Futu Holdings Ltd ADR saw -4.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FUTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.71 for the present operating margin

+88.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Futu Holdings Ltd ADR stands at +38.44. The total capital return value is set at 13.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.85. Equity return is now at value 19.98, with 4.49 for asset returns.

Based on Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU), the company’s capital structure generated 12.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.43. Total debt to assets is 2.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.