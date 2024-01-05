FMC Corp. (FMC) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of FMC Corp. (FMC) has gone down by -5.28% for the week, with a 8.75% rise in the past month and a -7.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.98% for FMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.09% for FMC stock, with a simple moving average of -30.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FMC Corp. (NYSE: FMC) Right Now?

FMC Corp. (NYSE: FMC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FMC is at 0.89. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FMC is $67.52, which is $7.25 above the current market price. The public float for FMC is 123.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.46% of that float. The average trading volume for FMC on January 05, 2024 was 1.90M shares.

FMC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of FMC Corp. (NYSE: FMC) has plunged by -1.50 when compared to previous closing price of 61.19, but the company has seen a -5.28% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-04 that FMC Corp (FMC) gains on efforts to strengthen its product portfolio and price increase actions amid challenges from weaker demand due to inventory de-stocking.

FMC Trading at 7.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +12.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMC fell by -5.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.94. In addition, FMC Corp. saw -4.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FMC starting from Pallash Robert C, who purchase 3,845 shares at the price of $52.48 back on Nov 27. After this action, Pallash Robert C now owns 47,871 shares of FMC Corp., valued at $201,786 using the latest closing price.

pereira ronaldo, the EVP, President, FMC Americas of FMC Corp., purchase 2,000 shares at $75.59 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that pereira ronaldo is holding 21,478 shares at $151,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.25 for the present operating margin

+41.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for FMC Corp. stands at +14.34. The total capital return value is set at 19.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.70. Equity return is now at value 18.28, with 5.45 for asset returns.

Based on FMC Corp. (FMC), the company’s capital structure generated 101.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.34. Total debt to assets is 30.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FMC Corp. (FMC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.