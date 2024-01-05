Flywire Corp (FLYW) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FLYW is 0.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FLYW is 115.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.00% of that float. On January 05, 2024, FLYW’s average trading volume was 1.59M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

FLYW) stock’s latest price update

Flywire Corp (NASDAQ: FLYW)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.28 in comparison to its previous close of 21.45, however, the company has experienced a -7.44% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-10 that BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flywire Corporation (Nasdaq: FLYW)(“Flywire” or the “Company”) a global payments enablement and software company, today announced that the Company’s management team will be attending the following upcoming investor conferences:

FLYW’s Market Performance

FLYW’s stock has fallen by -7.44% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.82% and a quarterly drop of -28.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.60% for Flywire Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.35% for FLYW’s stock, with a simple moving average of -25.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLYW stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for FLYW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FLYW in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $29 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FLYW Trading at -9.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares sank -6.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLYW fell by -7.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.90. In addition, Flywire Corp saw -7.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLYW starting from Butterfield Peter, who sale 2,161 shares at the price of $21.78 back on Dec 08. After this action, Butterfield Peter now owns 142,332 shares of Flywire Corp, valued at $47,075 using the latest closing price.

Ellis Michael G, the Chief Financial Officer of Flywire Corp, sale 3,394 shares at $23.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Ellis Michael G is holding 337,004 shares at $78,605 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.10 for the present operating margin

+57.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flywire Corp stands at -13.60. The total capital return value is set at -5.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.94. Equity return is now at value -1.76, with -1.35 for asset returns.

Based on Flywire Corp (FLYW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.65. Total debt to assets is 0.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Flywire Corp (FLYW) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.