Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 35.58x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.39. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) by analysts is $24.00, which is $1.13 above the current market price. The public float for FLO is 195.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.37% of that float. On January 05, 2024, the average trading volume of FLO was 1.35M shares.

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.66 in relation to its previous close of 22.85. However, the company has experienced a 1.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-28 that The one constant in investing is change. Today’s bull market will surely turn into tomorrow’s stock market crash.

FLO’s Market Performance

Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) has seen a 1.07% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.04% gain in the past month and a 3.04% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for FLO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.05% for FLO’s stock, with a -5.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLO stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for FLO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FLO in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $27 based on the research report published on March 03, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FLO Trading at 4.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +5.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLO rose by +1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.31. In addition, Flowers Foods, Inc. saw 0.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLO starting from KINSEY R STEVE, who purchase 1,780 shares at the price of $22.46 back on Dec 20. After this action, KINSEY R STEVE now owns 399,520 shares of Flowers Foods, Inc., valued at $39,982 using the latest closing price.

TILLMAN STEPHANIE B, the Chief Legal Counsel of Flowers Foods, Inc., purchase 700 shares at $22.37 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that TILLMAN STEPHANIE B is holding 25,579 shares at $15,659 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.33 for the present operating margin

+45.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flowers Foods, Inc. stands at +4.75. The total capital return value is set at 13.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.91. Equity return is now at value 9.71, with 4.02 for asset returns.

Based on Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO), the company’s capital structure generated 82.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.25. Total debt to assets is 34.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.