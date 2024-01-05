Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) is above average at 40.29x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.84.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) is $90.96, which is -$13.04 below the current market price. The public float for FND is 104.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FND on January 05, 2024 was 2.10M shares.

FND) stock’s latest price update

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.05 in comparison to its previous close of 102.92, however, the company has experienced a -9.78% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-29 that Floor & Decor (FND) expands its footprint in the New York City Metropolitan Area with a store opening in a new location at Port Chester, NY.

FND’s Market Performance

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) has seen a -9.78% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.14% gain in the past month and a 18.88% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for FND. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.70% for FND’s stock, with a 7.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FND Trading at 10.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +6.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FND fell by -9.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.30. In addition, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc saw -6.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FND starting from Christopherson David Victor, who sale 19,634 shares at the price of $114.50 back on Dec 21. After this action, Christopherson David Victor now owns 36,552 shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, valued at $2,248,093 using the latest closing price.

TAYLOR THOMAS V, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, sale 50,000 shares at $113.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that TAYLOR THOMAS V is holding 177,891 shares at $5,650,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.21 for the present operating margin

+36.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc stands at +6.99. The total capital return value is set at 14.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.06. Equity return is now at value 16.04, with 6.26 for asset returns.

Based on Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND), the company’s capital structure generated 105.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.23. Total debt to assets is 40.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 45.60 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.