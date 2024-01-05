First Solar Inc’s (FSLR) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of First Solar Inc (FSLR) has gone down by -3.55% for the week, with a 4.24% rise in the past month and a 9.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.50% for FSLR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.21% for FSLR stock, with a simple moving average of -7.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) Right Now?

First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FSLR is at 1.42. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FSLR is $231.89, which is $65.58 above the current market price. The public float for FSLR is 100.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.41% of that float. The average trading volume for FSLR on January 05, 2024 was 2.46M shares.

FSLR) stock’s latest price update

First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.66 in relation to its previous close of 167.42. However, the company has experienced a -3.55% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-04 that First Solar (FSLR) closed at $166.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.66% move from the prior day.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSLR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FSLR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FSLR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $211 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FSLR Trading at 7.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +7.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSLR fell by -3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $161.69. In addition, First Solar Inc saw -3.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSLR starting from ANTOUN GEORGES, who sale 2,400 shares at the price of $176.02 back on Dec 19. After this action, ANTOUN GEORGES now owns 42,041 shares of First Solar Inc, valued at $422,448 using the latest closing price.

ANTOUN GEORGES, the Chief Commercial Officer of First Solar Inc, sale 2,400 shares at $158.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that ANTOUN GEORGES is holding 44,441 shares at $379,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.77 for the present operating margin

+4.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Solar Inc stands at -1.69. The total capital return value is set at -2.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.71. Equity return is now at value 7.81, with 5.55 for asset returns.

Based on First Solar Inc (FSLR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.86. Total debt to assets is 2.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Solar Inc (FSLR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.