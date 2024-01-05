First Foundation Inc’s (FFWM) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, FFWM stock has gone up by 0.81%, with a monthly gain of 49.03% and a quarterly surge of 66.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.80% for First Foundation Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.39% for FFWM’s stock, with a 61.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Foundation Inc (NYSE: FFWM) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for FFWM is at 1.30. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for FFWM is $10.40, which is $0.43 above the current market price. The public float for FFWM is 51.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.35% of that float. The average trading volume for FFWM on January 05, 2024 was 651.90K shares.

FFWM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of First Foundation Inc (NYSE: FFWM) has surged by 8.25 when compared to previous closing price of 9.21, but the company has seen a 0.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-06 that Bank stocks started rallying in May but then fell back creating new opportunities. Ten community bank stocks trading below 65% of tangible book value are reviewed, highlighting their risk factors and financial metrics. Territorial Bancorp is recommended if you expect a recession and Third Coast if you don’t.

FFWM Trading at 46.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFWM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares surge +48.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +101.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFWM rose by +0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.80. In addition, First Foundation Inc saw 3.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFWM starting from KELLER ULRICH E. JR, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $8.90 back on Dec 15. After this action, KELLER ULRICH E. JR now owns 215,000 shares of First Foundation Inc, valued at $266,940 using the latest closing price.

Lake David G., the Director of First Foundation Inc, purchase 2,000 shares at $3.99 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Lake David G. is holding 137,801 shares at $7,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFWM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.13 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Foundation Inc stands at +24.44. The total capital return value is set at 7.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.93. Equity return is now at value -18.05, with -1.45 for asset returns.

Based on First Foundation Inc (FFWM), the company’s capital structure generated 123.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.28. Total debt to assets is 10.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Foundation Inc (FFWM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.