Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) has seen a -2.57% decrease in the past week, with a 14.50% gain in the past month, and a 34.87% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.29% for EXR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.06% for EXR’s stock, with a 13.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) is above average at 28.94x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.76.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) is $153.79, which is -$3.16 below the current market price. The public float for EXR is 209.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EXR on January 05, 2024 was 1.37M shares.

The stock price of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) has plunged by -1.16 when compared to previous closing price of 158.80, but the company has seen a -2.57% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-04 that REITs have historically been very rewarding investments. But this is a vast and versatile world with many landmines. I have learned many lessons the hard way. Here are 5 tips to avoid investing in the wrong REITs.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for EXR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for EXR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $150 based on the research report published on December 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

EXR Trading at 19.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +15.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXR fell by -2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.86. In addition, Extra Space Storage Inc. saw -2.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXR starting from Saffire Joseph, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $154.10 back on Dec 14. After this action, Saffire Joseph now owns 42,344 shares of Extra Space Storage Inc., valued at $3,852,500 using the latest closing price.

Saffire Joseph, the Director of Extra Space Storage Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $142.98 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Saffire Joseph is holding 67,344 shares at $2,144,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.93 for the present operating margin

+60.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Extra Space Storage Inc. stands at +44.67. The total capital return value is set at 9.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.74. Equity return is now at value 8.88, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR), the company’s capital structure generated 236.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.27. Total debt to assets is 63.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 223.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.