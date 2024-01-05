Examining the Volatility of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s (RDUS) Stock

In the past week, RDUS stock has gone down by -13.86%, with a monthly gain of 2.45% and a quarterly surge of 1.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.14% for Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.16% for RDUS’s stock, with a -6.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.67.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (RDUS) is $35.00, which is $7.77 above the current market price. The public float for RDUS is 25.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RDUS on January 05, 2024 was 166.59K shares.

RDUS) stock’s latest price update

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.69 in comparison to its previous close of 29.50, however, the company has experienced a -13.86% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-04 that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (RDUS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

RDUS Trading at 3.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.40%, as shares surge +6.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDUS fell by -13.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.10. In addition, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. saw -9.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDUS starting from Souza Brian, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $23.49 back on Nov 10. After this action, Souza Brian now owns 18,767 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc., valued at $105,705 using the latest closing price.

Heiskell Steven, the SVP & President, Recycling P&S of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $24.14 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Heiskell Steven is holding 136,367 shares at $193,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.81 for the present operating margin

+10.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. stands at -0.89. The total capital return value is set at 4.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.02. Equity return is now at value -2.87, with -1.47 for asset returns.

Based on Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (RDUS), the company’s capital structure generated 40.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.69. Total debt to assets is 21.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.72 and the total asset turnover is 1.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (RDUS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.