Examining the Volatility of Nasdaq Inc’s (NDAQ) Stock

The stock of Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) has seen a -3.38% decrease in the past week, with a -0.36% drop in the past month, and a 14.86% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for NDAQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.09% for NDAQ’s stock, with a 6.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) Right Now?

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) is $61.43, which is $5.4 above the current market price. The public float for NDAQ is 340.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NDAQ on January 05, 2024 was 2.45M shares.

NDAQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) has surged by 0.07 when compared to previous closing price of 55.99, but the company has seen a -3.38% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. WSJ reported 2023-12-26 that U.K. chip designer Arm, which raised $5.2 billion in the year’s biggest IPO, was among the companies to debut on Nasdaq.

Analysts’ Opinion of NDAQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NDAQ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NDAQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NDAQ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $58 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NDAQ Trading at 4.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDAQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares surge +0.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDAQ fell by -3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.00. In addition, Nasdaq Inc saw -3.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NDAQ starting from DENNISON ANN M, who sale 5,150 shares at the price of $49.41 back on Nov 01. After this action, DENNISON ANN M now owns 59,359 shares of Nasdaq Inc, valued at $254,461 using the latest closing price.

Torgeby Johan, the Director of Nasdaq Inc, purchase 14,000 shares at $50.42 during a trade that took place back on Oct 23, which means that Torgeby Johan is holding 22,466 shares at $705,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NDAQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.94 for the present operating margin

+53.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nasdaq Inc stands at +18.07. The total capital return value is set at 13.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.81. Equity return is now at value 17.89, with 4.67 for asset returns.

Based on Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ), the company’s capital structure generated 96.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.98. Total debt to assets is 28.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.30.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.