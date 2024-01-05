Evotec SE ADR (EVO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Evotec SE ADR (NASDAQ: EVO)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.66 in comparison to its previous close of 10.51, however, the company has experienced a -19.26% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-04 that Evotec (NASDAQ: EVO ) stock is falling on Thursday after the drug discovery and development partner announced the resignation of CEO Dr. Werner Lanthaler. According to a press release from the company, Lanthaler departure is immediate and won’t see him finish his term as leader of the company.

Is It Worth Investing in Evotec SE ADR (NASDAQ: EVO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Evotec SE ADR (EVO) is $28.03, which is $5.52 above the current market price. The public float for EVO is 282.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EVO on January 05, 2024 was 27.10K shares.

EVO’s Market Performance

EVO stock saw a decrease of -19.26% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.34% and a quarterly a decrease of 3.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.57% for Evotec SE ADR (EVO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.90% for EVO’s stock, with a -10.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for EVO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EVO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $16 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

EVO Trading at -4.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares sank -2.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVO fell by -19.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.89. In addition, Evotec SE ADR saw -18.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.14 for the present operating margin

+23.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evotec SE ADR stands at -23.38. The total capital return value is set at -3.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.99. Equity return is now at value -13.21, with -7.42 for asset returns.

Based on Evotec SE ADR (EVO), the company’s capital structure generated 42.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.91. Total debt to assets is 21.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Evotec SE ADR (EVO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.