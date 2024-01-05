Eversource Energy (ES) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.18 in relation to its previous close of 64.29. However, the company has experienced a 2.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-02 that Verizon Communications, Eversource Energy, and Intercontinental Exchange are three dividend growth and income stocks to consider for 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) Right Now?

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.58. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Eversource Energy (ES) is $63.29, which is $0.4 above the current market price. The public float for ES is 347.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ES on January 05, 2024 was 2.83M shares.

ES’s Market Performance

The stock of Eversource Energy (ES) has seen a 2.49% increase in the past week, with a 3.62% rise in the past month, and a 12.08% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for ES. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.19% for ES’s stock, with a -5.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ES stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ES by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for ES in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $65 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ES Trading at 7.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares surge +4.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ES rose by +2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.68. In addition, Eversource Energy saw 1.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ES starting from BUTLER GREGORY B, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $64.25 back on Aug 16. After this action, BUTLER GREGORY B now owns 63,554 shares of Eversource Energy, valued at $963,795 using the latest closing price.

FORRY LINDA DORCENA, the Trustee of Eversource Energy, sale 1,554 shares at $75.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that FORRY LINDA DORCENA is holding 8,252 shares at $116,594 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.89 for the present operating margin

+25.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eversource Energy stands at +11.43. The total capital return value is set at 5.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.14. Equity return is now at value 7.53, with 2.16 for asset returns.

Based on Eversource Energy (ES), the company’s capital structure generated 149.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.84. Total debt to assets is 43.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Eversource Energy (ES) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.