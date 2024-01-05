Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Xylem Inc’s (XYL) Stock

The stock of Xylem Inc (XYL) has seen a -1.79% decrease in the past week, with a 5.50% gain in the past month, and a 23.14% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.34% for XYL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.70% for XYL’s stock, with a 9.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is above average at 46.03x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.09.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Xylem Inc (XYL) is $120.91, which is $8.58 above the current market price. The public float for XYL is 240.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of XYL on January 05, 2024 was 1.39M shares.

XYL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) has jumped by 0.69 compared to previous close of 111.56. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-30 that While mining for gold or cryptocurrencies offer a sexier path to profits, at a basic level, nothing beats the permanent narrative underlying water stocks. As great as cryptos are, who the heck knows if decentralized digital assets will be the new monetary standard?

XYL Trading at 9.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XYL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.10%, as shares surge +6.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XYL fell by -1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.78. In addition, Xylem Inc saw -1.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XYL starting from Harker Victoria D, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $106.50 back on Dec 08. After this action, Harker Victoria D now owns 20,679 shares of Xylem Inc, valued at $212,990 using the latest closing price.

Decker Patrick, the President & CEO of Xylem Inc, sale 99,648 shares at $100.84 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Decker Patrick is holding 287,564 shares at $10,048,746 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XYL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.00 for the present operating margin

+37.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xylem Inc stands at +6.41. The total capital return value is set at 11.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.16. Equity return is now at value 7.49, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Xylem Inc (XYL), the company’s capital structure generated 62.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.62. Total debt to assets is 27.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Xylem Inc (XYL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.