Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Simply Good Foods Co’s (SMPL) Stock

In the past week, SMPL stock has gone up by 6.70%, with a monthly gain of 6.83% and a quarterly surge of 25.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.57% for Simply Good Foods Co The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.47% for SMPL’s stock, with a 15.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) Right Now?

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SMPL is 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SMPL is $42.91, which is $0.22 above the current price. The public float for SMPL is 90.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMPL on January 05, 2024 was 560.13K shares.

SMPL) stock’s latest price update

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.83 in comparison to its previous close of 39.59, however, the company has experienced a 6.70% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-04 that The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Analysts’ Opinion of SMPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMPL stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SMPL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SMPL in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $42 based on the research report published on January 02, 2024 of the current year 2024.

SMPL Trading at 10.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.39% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +6.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMPL rose by +6.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.86. In addition, Simply Good Foods Co saw 7.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMPL starting from Ratzan Brian K., who sale 8,180 shares at the price of $40.15 back on Dec 07. After this action, Ratzan Brian K. now owns 2,226,328 shares of Simply Good Foods Co, valued at $328,447 using the latest closing price.

Ratzan Brian K., the Director of Simply Good Foods Co, sale 51,512 shares at $40.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Ratzan Brian K. is holding 2,234,508 shares at $2,070,751 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.49 for the present operating margin

+35.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Simply Good Foods Co stands at +10.75. The total capital return value is set at 10.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.07. Equity return is now at value 8.68, with 6.33 for asset returns.

Based on Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL), the company’s capital structure generated 20.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.26. Total debt to assets is 15.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.