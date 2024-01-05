Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Asensus Surgical Inc’s (ASXC) Stock

The stock of Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC) has seen a 4.99% increase in the past week, with a 30.37% gain in the past month, and a 26.65% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.02% for ASXC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.38% for ASXC stock, with a simple moving average of -14.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX: ASXC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ASXC is also noteworthy at 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for ASXC is 259.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.40% of that float. The average trading volume of ASXC on January 05, 2024 was 1.36M shares.

ASXC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX: ASXC) has surged by 14.81 when compared to previous closing price of 0.31, but the company has seen a 4.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-04 that With Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ) skyrocketing to blistering heights in 2023, the question on everyone’s mind now is as follows: what will be the hottest tech stocks in 2024? At the start of the new year, it’s worth carefully examining this inquiry.

ASXC Trading at 35.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.94%, as shares surge +30.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASXC rose by +4.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3047. In addition, Asensus Surgical Inc saw 11.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASXC starting from Starling William N JR, who purchase 18,134 shares at the price of $0.28 back on Dec 14. After this action, Starling William N JR now owns 39,134 shares of Asensus Surgical Inc, valued at $5,078 using the latest closing price.

Starling William N JR, the Director of Asensus Surgical Inc, sale 18,134 shares at $0.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Starling William N JR is holding 0 shares at $5,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1063.40 for the present operating margin

-162.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Asensus Surgical Inc stands at -1066.19. The total capital return value is set at -53.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.24. Equity return is now at value -98.72, with -79.33 for asset returns.

Based on Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC), the company’s capital structure generated 5.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.27. Total debt to assets is 4.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.34.

Conclusion

In summary, Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.