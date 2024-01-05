Evaluating the Impact of 1.60 Increase on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp’s (WAB) Stock

The stock of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) has seen a -0.77% decrease in the past week, with a 5.99% gain in the past month, and a 23.39% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.26% for WAB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.05% for WAB’s stock, with a 16.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) Right Now?

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 29.93x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) by analysts is $132.45, which is $6.47 above the current market price. The public float for WAB is 177.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.24% of that float. On January 05, 2024, the average trading volume of WAB was 913.33K shares.

WAB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) has increased by 1.60 when compared to last closing price of 123.99.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-05 that As the Transportation – Equipment and Leasing industry seeks to benefit from consistent shareholder-friendly initiatives, investing in stocks like WAB, GATX and TRN can be a prudent move.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAB stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for WAB by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for WAB in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $150 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

WAB Trading at 7.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares surge +6.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAB fell by -1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.82. In addition, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp saw -0.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAB starting from Kubacki Kristine, who sale 1,141 shares at the price of $115.19 back on Nov 29. After this action, Kubacki Kristine now owns 3,052 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, valued at $131,432 using the latest closing price.

Fetsko Michael, the Pres., Freight Components Grp. of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, sale 8,575 shares at $116.38 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Fetsko Michael is holding 34,914 shares at $997,923 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.71 for the present operating margin

+27.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp stands at +7.57. The total capital return value is set at 7.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.42. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 4.09 for asset returns.

Based on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB), the company’s capital structure generated 42.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.03. Total debt to assets is 23.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.