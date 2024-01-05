Euronav NV (EURN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) has dropped by -0.11 compared to previous close of 17.61. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-28 that Large Cap Value is a value ranking strategy that looks at the price of a stock relative to measurements of intrinsic firm value. The Ben Graham Formula strategy selects ultra-stable stocks based on a screen in Graham’s book, “The Intelligent Investor.” 56 out of 71 All-Star-Value Dividend stocks offer annual dividends exceeding their price per share.

Is It Worth Investing in Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Right Now?

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EURN is at 0.07. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EURN is $17.51, which is $1.14 above the current market price. The public float for EURN is 86.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.18% of that float. The average trading volume for EURN on January 05, 2024 was 2.12M shares.

EURN’s Market Performance

EURN’s stock has seen a 0.00% decrease for the week, with a -2.11% drop in the past month and a 19.09% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.44% for Euronav NV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.56% for EURN’s stock, with a 6.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EURN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EURN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for EURN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EURN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $18.43 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

EURN Trading at -1.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EURN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.40%, as shares sank -2.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EURN remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.67. In addition, Euronav NV saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EURN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.45 for the present operating margin

+27.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Euronav NV stands at +23.78. The total capital return value is set at 5.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.95. Equity return is now at value 34.01, with 17.05 for asset returns.

Based on Euronav NV (EURN), the company’s capital structure generated 78.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.83. Total debt to assets is 42.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Euronav NV (EURN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.