Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR): A Technical Analysis

Equity Residential Properties Trust (NYSE: EQR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR) is $64.19, which is $3.44 above the current market price. The public float for EQR is 372.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EQR on January 05, 2024 was 2.24M shares.

The stock of Equity Residential Properties Trust (NYSE: EQR) has increased by 0.15 when compared to last closing price of 60.66.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-29 that Blue chip REITs are high-quality companies with access to equity and debt, stable earnings, and conservative dividend policies. Eight A-rated REITs with strong balance sheets and credit ratings are highlighted, including Realty Income, Equity Residential, AvalonBay, Simon Property Group, Prologis, Public Storage, MidAmerica, and Camden Property. These REITs have demonstrated consistent growth in adjusted funds from operations and dividends, making them attractive investments.

EQR’s Market Performance

Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR) has seen a -1.81% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.51% gain in the past month and a 4.65% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for EQR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.38% for EQR’s stock, with a -1.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for EQR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EQR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $58 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

EQR Trading at 5.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +4.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQR fell by -1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.65. In addition, Equity Residential Properties Trust saw -0.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQR starting from NEITHERCUT DAVID J, who sale 36,564 shares at the price of $60.94 back on Dec 15. After this action, NEITHERCUT DAVID J now owns 0 shares of Equity Residential Properties Trust, valued at $2,228,210 using the latest closing price.

NEITHERCUT DAVID J, the Chairman of the Board of Equity Residential Properties Trust, sale 25,000 shares at $58.18 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that NEITHERCUT DAVID J is holding 0 shares at $1,454,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQR

Equity return is now at value 6.18, with 3.38 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.