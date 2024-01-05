Entergy Corp. (ETR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Entergy Corp. (NYSE: ETR) has decreased by -0.03 when compared to last closing price of 103.07. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-26 that Utility companies supply essential services like electricity, natural gas and water to nearly every home and business across the United States. These heavily regulated corporations rank among the stock market’s most stable and consistent investments today.

Is It Worth Investing in Entergy Corp. (NYSE: ETR) Right Now?

Entergy Corp. (NYSE: ETR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ETR is 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ETR is $108.32, which is $5.28 above the current price. The public float for ETR is 210.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ETR on January 05, 2024 was 1.65M shares.

ETR’s Market Performance

ETR stock saw an increase of 2.72% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.63% and a quarterly increase of 13.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.63% for Entergy Corp. (ETR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.50% for ETR’s stock, with a 3.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ETR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ETR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $110 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ETR Trading at 3.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +2.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETR rose by +2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.64. In addition, Entergy Corp. saw 1.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETR starting from Brown Marcus V, who sale 38,417 shares at the price of $101.53 back on Dec 11. After this action, Brown Marcus V now owns 9,380 shares of Entergy Corp., valued at $3,900,478 using the latest closing price.

Brown Marcus V, the EVP & General Counsel of Entergy Corp., sale 13,500 shares at $95.40 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Brown Marcus V is holding 9,251 shares at $1,287,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.85 for the present operating margin

+22.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Entergy Corp. stands at +7.97. The total capital return value is set at 4.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.97. Equity return is now at value 11.22, with 2.46 for asset returns.

Based on Entergy Corp. (ETR), the company’s capital structure generated 204.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.20. Total debt to assets is 46.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Entergy Corp. (ETR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.