Eldorado Gold Corp. (EGO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for EGO is $17.59, which is $1.14 above the current market price. The public float for EGO is 201.05M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.77% of that float. The average trading volume for EGO on January 05, 2024 was 1.83M shares.

EGO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Eldorado Gold Corp. (NYSE: EGO) has increased by 0.25 when compared to last closing price of 11.89.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EGO’s Market Performance

EGO’s stock has fallen by -10.38% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.73% and a quarterly rise of 40.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.28% for Eldorado Gold Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.66% for EGO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.34% for the last 200 days.

EGO Trading at 0.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares sank -7.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGO fell by -10.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.73. In addition, Eldorado Gold Corp. saw -8.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.11 for the present operating margin

+13.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eldorado Gold Corp. stands at -5.64. The total capital return value is set at 1.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.26. Equity return is now at value 10.87, with 7.75 for asset returns.

Based on Eldorado Gold Corp. (EGO), the company’s capital structure generated 15.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.76. Total debt to assets is 11.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eldorado Gold Corp. (EGO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.