DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE: DV) has dropped by -0.64 compared to previous close of 34.54. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-28 that That chart offers a valuable lesson in stock analysis: DoubleVerify gapped down nearly 15% despite beating net income and revenue views, which you can see using the DoubleVerify earnings data. Investors didn’t like the company’s plans to acquire AI-driven ad specialist Scibids Technology in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $125 million.

Is It Worth Investing in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE: DV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE: DV) is 104.76x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DV is 1.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DV is 137.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.43% of that float. On January 05, 2024, DV’s average trading volume was 1.62M shares.

DV’s Market Performance

DV stock saw an increase of -9.61% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.06% and a quarterly increase of 23.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.43% for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.21% for DV’s stock, with a 6.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $40 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

DV Trading at 6.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +2.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DV fell by -9.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.50. In addition, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc saw -6.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DV starting from Eddleman Julie, who sale 900 shares at the price of $36.29 back on Jan 02. After this action, Eddleman Julie now owns 132,536 shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, valued at $32,661 using the latest closing price.

Allais Nicola T, the Chief Financial Officer of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, sale 9,225 shares at $37.49 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that Allais Nicola T is holding 67,309 shares at $345,819 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.65 for the present operating margin

+75.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc stands at +9.56. The total capital return value is set at 7.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.94. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 5.19 for asset returns.

Based on DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV), the company’s capital structure generated 9.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.72. Total debt to assets is 8.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.